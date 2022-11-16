Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

One of three companies that plans to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa has paid landowners about $200 million to build on their properties, and the company won’t get that money back if the plan fails.

“We write them 100% of that contract, and that is theirs,” said Lee Blank, the chief executive of Summit Carbon Solutions. “And in the event that it doesn’t — the project doesn’t come to fruition — that money was just a cost of trying to do the business. And that’s different than our competition.”

