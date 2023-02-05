Two-thirds of Iowa landowners with property along the proposed route of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture, transportation and storage pipeline project have now reached voluntary agreements with them, the company announced in a press release last Thursday.
Summit’s pipeline project would gather carbon from more than a dozen of the state’s ethanol plants—including ones in Sioux Center, Nevada and Lawler—which it would then transport through a pipeline to an underground storage facility in North Dakota.
The proposed pipeline would stretch for nearly 700 miles across the state.
A total of 1,050 Iowa landowners from 29 of the state’s counties have consented to and signed 1,840 easements with their company, the release explains.
“Every day, more and more Iowa landowners are signing easement agreements with Summit Carbon Solutions because they know it will ensure the long-term viability of the ethanol industry and drive growth in our ag economy, commodity prices, and land values,” Lee Blank, Summit Carbon Solutions’ CEO, said. “The Summit team along with our 12 Iowa ethanol plant partners are tremendously pleased that Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements totaling two-thirds of our project in the state, which represents a significant step in advancing this critical investment in our infrastructure.”
In addition to Summit’s effort, both the Navigator and Wolf companies are also endeavoring to acquire voluntary easements from the state’s property owners before installing their own carbon pipelines. Once in place, Navigator’s route would begin in Illinois and run 900 miles through Iowa, while the Wolf pipeline is planned to commence in Cedar Rapids and extend 350 miles to the east, ending in Decatur, Illinois, according to a Radio Iowa report.
Those opposing the proposed pipelines, however, have been numerous and vocal. According to Summit, however, the belligerence of many entities in this category reflects their negative views of ethanol.
“Some organizations like the Sierra Club and Food & Water Watch oppose carbon capture projects because they want to see the end of the ethanol industry along with its ability to purchase nearly 60% of the corn grown in our state,” said Summit Carbon Solutions’ Vice President of Government Affairs Jake Ketzner. “Summit Carbon Solutions, our 12 ethanol plant partners across Iowa, and more than 1,000 Iowa landowners take the opposite view and believe investments in carbon capture are essential to ensuring the competitiveness of the ethanol industry today and long-term.”