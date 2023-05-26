MARSHALLTOWN — A two-day tournament’s opening day is essentially a midpoint.
Feel out the field, feel out, in this case, the course.
Defending Class 2A champion Sumner-Fredericksburg and Oelwein worked through ups and downs for four-plus hours Thursday at the American Legion Golf Course, with most of the athletes acknowledging there was more work to do after round 1 of the 2A state tournament.
The Cougars are situated in a similar spot to last season’s state — in second place as a team, five strokes back of Roland-Story. Sumner-Fred was nine strokes back of New Hampton in 2022 heading into day 2 before rallying, while its 363 after Thursday’s play trails the Norsewomen (358).
“Stay positive, don’t change a thing. Play your own game and believe in what we’ve done all year,” sophomore Chloe Bolte said of the turnaround. “Like we did last year; we just played golf and it turned out all right. I don’t think anyone is down in the dumps about today, and we should be fine.”
Oelwein sits at ninth with a 396, four behind Beckman Catholic.
“There were a lot of ups and downs across the board, it looks like,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “Good opportunity to learn and come back tomorrow, shoot some lower scores and see what we can do. Try to make a push toward the middle of the pack. Hopefully we can come and compete for 18 more holes.”
Husky Hannah Patrick’s 91 is tied with Jesup’s Morgan Krall for 18th in the field, one back of four who shot a 90. Patrick birdied the par-4 No. 11 and parred twice. Jaylynn Craun’s 99 included two pars, while Emma Smock’s 100 had five pars scattered throughout. The final score was from Zoey Reisner’s 106.
Alexa Berryman (108) and Selah Hadley (110) each hit par on hole No. 7.
Returning individual state champion Bolte is four ahead of the field after carding a 75. She birdied 12, 14 and 17, but double-bogeyed her final hole for a four-stroke lead over Sioux Central’s Kendra Casey.
“For about as good as I hit them today, it was a great score,” Bolte said. “I didn’t hit very many fairways and kind of got up-and-down (to) save my butt.”
Isabel Christensen is tied for 25th with a 93, which serves as her best 18-hole round this season. She parred three holes.
“I think I did really good today,” Christensen said. “Everything went pretty well except for my putting, and I definitely know what I need to work on.
“I have a good feeling about (Friday).”
Zoey Rhea (birdie on No. 3, two pars) shot a 96 and Ava Schult (one par) closed the scoring round with a 99.
Emma Koester parred three holes but shot 100 and Katherine Swehla shot a 108.
“It’s just our mindset, like Chloe said,” Christensen said. “We can change that.”