SUMNER — Some big questions should be answered this week at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
Who will dominate Powder Puff Football?
Will the Ironman Volleyball players land a service ace?
Will anyone channel Goofy on Wednesday?
And, of course, what will be the winning score for the Cougars football team in its big game against Postville.
Yes, it’s Homecoming week at the home of the Cougars. The theme is “Power of the Paw.”
On Monday, the dress up theme was “Monday Morning” (think pajamas). The Grind Coffee trailer set up in the staff parking lot before school. Later, the students competed in Homecoming Olympics (tug-of-war and Nanner Pass).
Today is “Trippy/Drippy Tuesday,” expect students to re-discover tie dye. The Homecoming royalty will be introduced at tonight’s home volleyball game against Oelwein. The varsity game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s dress up theme is “Walt Disney Wednesday.” The Powder Puff Football and the Ironman Volleyball games will begin around 1 p.m.
Thursday’s theme is “Gender Trade Thursday” and there will be a lip sync contest for students. A parking lot party with music will be held from 7-9 p.m. Rolled ice cream will be available from 5:30-9 p.m.
Friday’s theme is “Cougar Pride.” The FCCLA will host a breakfast from 6-7:45 a.m. in the school’s Student Center. The cost is $3 per person. And a pep rally is set for 1:15 p.m. when lip sync winners will be announced and the Homecoming king and queen will be coronated. A parade will go through town beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The football game against Postville will kick off at 7 p.m.
The week wraps up with the Homecoming Dance on Saturday from 8:30-11:30 p.m.