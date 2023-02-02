CORALVILLE — Experience.
It’s what most of the Fayette and Bremer County girls wrestlers from North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg were happy to acquire during the opening day of the IGHSAU state tournament at XStream Arena.
As of press time, four of the six wrestlers — North Fayette Valley’s Ava Bilden and Macy Rose and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabel Christensen and Ella Pitz — were eliminated with 0-2 records.
Bilden and Rose were each seeded No. 32 in the 100- and 105-pound brackets, respectively. Bilden (4-9) was pinned by Union Community’s Jillian Worthern in 1 minute, 26 seconds and then fell by pin, in 1:38 to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Macy Tiedt.
“Now we know what we’re going to have to prepare for next year,” Bilden said. “The mindset was try to make the first shot because I had nothing to lose, anyway.”
Rose (4-20) was pinned by Osage’s Gable Hemann in 38 seconds, then fell by pin to Ridge View’s Isabel Ekchan. Rose trailed 8-0 in the first period, but garnered a reversal and two-point nearfall for an 8-4 deficit going into the second period. Ekchan claimed a takedown in the second, then maneuvered into a pin at 3:15.
“It was just fun,” Rose said. “It was more, ‘Let’s go out and see what can happen. We already made it to state.’”
Both noted they’ll use the experience, on and off the mat, to prepare themselves for next season.
“There are a lot of girls here who are sitting in the stands, watching all of us thinking they can be us,” Rose said. “That’s cool, too.”
Christensen (30-20) was seeded 20th and was pinned twice, in 1:40 of the first round and 3:30 of the second. Christensen trailed Central Elkader’s Taylor Moser, 3-2, after the first period despite earning the match’s first takedown.
She also claimed the first takedown of the second period, but another Moser reversal allowed the Warrior to take control again and pick up the win.
“It was not what I expected,” Christensen said. “Nerves were … I had a lot more nerves than any other meet.”
Pitz was seeded No. 30 and was pinned twice, lasting into the second period against East Buchanan’s Destiny Krum but just nine seconds against Mason City’s Alexis Hoeft. In the process of being taken down, Pitz injured her shoulder.
“I knew what it was going to feel like from being here last year,” Pitz said. “But some of these girls are better than — last year, everyone from everywhere came. This is a true tournament.
“It was a little harder, but you have to wrestle through it.”
Hillary Trainor won both her opening-session matches at 105, pinning West Marshall’s Brooklynn Rudkin in 58 seconds and picking up a 7-1 decision against Mount Pleasant’s Ella McNamee. Trainor led 2-0 after two minutes, 5-1 after four and snagged another takedown 26 seconds into the third.
She will wrestle in the quarterfinal, and possibly once more Thursday depending on the result.
Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman is still alive despite a second-round loss to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bree Swenson at 110. Hartman gained the first takedown, but Swenson hit a reversal and two two-point nearfalls before the period-ending pin.
Hartman pinned Mason City’s Lila Sheehan in the opening round.