AliciaJones.jpg

Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach Alicia Jones will continue to guide the girls wreslting program after the spot became sanctioned by the IGHSAU.

 File photo

Sumner-Fredericksburg multisport coach Alicia Jones was recently hired as the official Cougar girls head wrestling coach. Girls wrestling became an IGHSAU sanctioned sport in April after the third IWCOA concluded in February.

Jones coached the Sumner-Fredericksburg girls program for the previous three seasons. Per outgoing Athletic Director Jacob Coyle and incoming AD Mike Quigley, her “experience rapport, motivation and dedication” were keys to her hiring.

She will be assisted by Billy Suckow.

Jones helped Hillary Trainor place fifth at 100 pounds as the Cougars scored 30 points and tied for 50th as a team.

