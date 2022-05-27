CEDAR FALLS — Cherry and cake.
Freshman Chloe Bolte rallied from behind to force a championship playoff, then won the playoff over Columbus Catholic’s Molly Fereday, to close the Cougars’ dramatic come-from-behind 2A state championship victory Friday at Pleasant Ridge Golf Course.
The Cougars carded a second-day 346 to drop 11 strokes from day one and post a 703 total, nine strokes better than New Hampton.
Bolte beat Fereday on the first playoff hole after shooting a second-day 74 to finish at 149 total. She cracked her approach shot onto the green, then pushed her first putt within inches of the cup for the playoff win.
Seniors Morgan Brandt (178) and Katie Reno (182) were 18th, and 19th, respectively. Zoey Rhea’s 194 was the fourth team score. Emma Koester (215) and Ava Schult (217) also scored.
A more expansive story will appear on the Daily Register website and in Tuesday’s paper.