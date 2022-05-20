CORNELIA — The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls golf team won its regional final Wednesday, hosted by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at the Clarmond Country Club in Cornelia.
The Cougars advanced to the Class 2A girls state tournament May 26-27 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.
S-F freshman Chloe Bolte was the regional medalist with a 74, which led the team scoring. Bolte added the regional medalist to her North Iowa Cedar League medalist and sub-regional medalist postseason honors.
Senior Morgan Brandt finished with a 92 and classmate Katie Reno carded a 97. Rounding out team scoring, Zoey Rhea shot a 109 for a team score of 372.
The top five overall in individual scoring after S-F’s Bolte were Columbus Catholic senior Molly Fereday (78), Sioux Central junior Kendra Casey (85), Dike-New Hartford senior Jillian Beuter (87) and Pocahontas Area sophomore Nicole Panbecker (88).
Tee off is 9 a.m. Thursday with a shotgun start and 8:30 a.m. Friday.
For state meet details, see https://ighsau.org/sports/golf/season-information/ and click on the button, State Golf Information Center.