Sumner’s 150th anniversary — or sesquicentennial — will be celebrated at Sumner Days July 14 to 17 with events mainly occurring at Cub Park. July 14 pool party 4-10 p.m. July 15, Kids Parade 5 p.m., Royalty 6 p.m., New Horizons Band 7-9 p.m. July 16, Parade, 10 a.m., games and events 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elvis and Sons music 5-8 p.m., Wildcard music 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., fireworks 10 p.m. July 17, park church service, 11 a.m.

