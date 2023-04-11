An investigation sparked by a March 30 traffic stop in Wadena has resulted in numerous drug and other charges against three individuals, including two residents of Sumner.
According to court documents, at approximately 1 a.m. on March 30, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Cline St. and W. 4th Ave. in Wadena for a speeding violation. As the vehicle came to a stop, however, a man, later identified as 40-year-old Justin Pattison of Sumner, “exited the vehicle and ran into a residence, as law enforcement told him to stop,” the documents state.
Inside the vehicle, meanwhile, a second male passenger, Daniel E. Allsup, 58, of Wadena, was subsequently arrested after law enforcement discovered that he possessed marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release. Later, Allsup, during a subsequent interview with authorities, admitted that Pattison “had given him the methamphetamine, and (was) also doing vehicle work” for Pattison. The vehicle’s driver, 32-year-old Brittany Byrnes of Sumner, “admitted she was traveling approximately 10 over the speed limit when asked,” and was also cited for having no insurance as well as for operating a non-registered vehicle.
Pattison, who had earlier fled on foot, was then located and arrested for interfering with official acts, as he and Allsup were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail, the release states.
Further investigation into the case, however, led law enforcement to request and execute additional warrants, resulting in subsequent charges.
Based on one of the warrants, which was for a vehicle, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on Friday, April 7 near the intersection of Hwy 93 and W Ave., during which Pattison was again taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine, a class C felony. At the time, Pattison was also discovered to be in possession of additional illegal substances. Byrnes, who was again driving Pattison, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine 1st offense.
Because two minor children were in the vehicle, both Pattison and Byrnes were additionally charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment. Both children, according to a criminal complaint, were under the age of 14.
That same night, law enforcement executed an additional warrant at a residence on Y Ave. in Sumner, during which authorities, including the West Union Police Department’s drug canine unit, located and seized “multiple grams of controlled substances and paraphernalia,” according to the press release, discoveries that resulted in “various (additional) drug charges” for both Pattison and Byrnes. More specifically, “During the execution of the search warrants, multiple grams of marijuana and methamphetamine were found and seized,” the release notes. “Just under $500 in US. currency was found and seized, as well.”
As a result of the investigations, Allsup was charged with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two felony counts of possession of controlled substance third or subsequent offense. In addition to the vehicle-related violations, possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, Byrnes was also charged with drug paraphernalia and other possession charges. Those against Pattison, meanwhile, include two counts of aggravated child endangerment as well as a number of felony possession charges.
As of Tuesday, all three individuals have been released awaiting their appearance, court documents show.