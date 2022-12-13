A two-vehicle accident on Sunday near Elgin led to the arrest of an individual who was not involved in the crash.
According to a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office press release, the incident occurred just before noon at the intersection of Filmore Road and Cedar Road when a Chevy SUV driven by Kanyia Garmon, 27, of Burlington, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram truck. The truck, which was pulling a livestock trailer, was driven by a juvenile.
The two drivers each suffered minor injuries. Both vehicles were reported to have been totaled as a result.
Garmon was subsequently charged with failure to yield, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to prove financial liability.
In addition, the investigation at the scene also revealed that 27-year-old Jaime Garmon, also of Burlington, who was in another vehicle not involved in the crash, was in possession of marijuana. He was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he will be held pending an initial court appearance.
At the scene, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR Officer), Wadena Fire Department and Gundersen Ambulance.