Photo courtesy the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

A two-vehicle accident on Sunday near Elgin led to the arrest of an individual who was not involved in the crash.

According to a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office press release, the incident occurred just before noon at the intersection of Filmore Road and Cedar Road when a Chevy SUV driven by Kanyia Garmon, 27, of Burlington, pulled from a stop sign and was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram truck. The truck, which was pulling a livestock trailer, was driven by a juvenile.

