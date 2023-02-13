Sunday’s house fire in the city’s southwest side is being investigated as suspicious, according to Oelwein Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan. Oelwein firefighters were called to the home of Kristy Heidt, 420 4½ St. S.W., at 7:34 p.m. Sunday. Chief Logan said a neighbor called in that flames were coming from the house.
Firemen arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Chief Logan said fighting the fire was difficult because of an overwhelming fire load, meaning a tremendous amount of combustible materials was in the house and around the property.
Logan said compounding the firefighters’ task was the response of many local citizens trying to drive by for a look at the fire.
“I realize the nature of a fire piques curiosity, but I am genuinely disappointed at the number of people driving by the scene and hampering the work of our first responders,” Chief Logan said.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 3 a.m. and returned later Monday morning to address flareups and begin the investigation.
The wood frame, story and-a-half house with steel roof is a total loss, along with all of its contents. Chief Logan said the fire will likely smolder for a while and it will be monitored for at least the next 24 hours or until it burns out.