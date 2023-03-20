An investigation sparked by an area traffic stop last Thursday had, by Sunday’s end, led to numerous charges, including for child endangerment, for three individuals from Arlington.
According to a press release, at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy executed a traffic stop on 40-year-old James Alfred Cornwell of Arlington at the intersection of 90th Street and Highway 187 “for driving on the center line and veering back into lane,” a criminal complaint explained.
Following an on-scene investigation, Cornwell, who indicated to authorities “he did not have a valid license and insurance,” was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license as well as for failing to provide proof of financial liability. Cornwell was then taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he we later released after posting a $100 bond, according to court records.
At around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, meanwhile, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Iowa State Patrol, executed another search warrant related to the investigation that began following Cornwell’s Thursday arrest.
During a subsequent search of a residence on Upper Street in Arlington, James Cornwell was again arrested, as, “during a search of the residence, crystalized substances, wax, paraphernalia, ammunition and US currency were found and seized,” the press release stated. Following the drugs’ positive identification, Cornwell “admitted to using methamphetamine at the residence prior to law enforcement arrival,” while, in addition, “there was a minor juvenile in the residence, age 15, where the illegal substances were out and available,” according to a criminal complaint.
In addition to Cornwell, Rodney Dean Cornwell, 58, and 36-year-old Linda Jean Cornwell, both of Arlington, were also arrested, as, during an interview, Rodney Cornwell, “admitted to using methamphetamine with another individual at the residence.” Linda Cornwell, meanwhile, “admitted to marijuana use,” also in the presence of the 15-year-old juvenile, according to court records.
In connection to his Sunday arrest, James Cornwell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance third offense as well as with gathering where controlled substances are being used (methamphetamine), both of which are class D felonies. Cornwell was further charged with child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As a result of Sunday’s investigation, as well, Rodney Cornwell was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine third offense, gathering where controlled substances are being used (methamphetamine), child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Linda Cornwell faces charges including possession of marijuana first offense, as well as child endangerment.
Having been taken into custody, all three individuals were transported to the Fayette County Jail and are being held awaiting an initial appearance.