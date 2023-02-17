CEDAR FALLS — FIRST Tech Challenge robotics team the Starmont Sundevils of Arlington, after going 2-1 in the semifinals in the Iowa Nuclear League Tournament on Jan. 14 in Cedar Falls, won the Alliance Seed 2 with another 2-1 score, sharing the event championship with two other teams.
The Sundevils joined the blue team in Alliance Seed 2 with Decorah’s Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Men and Women and Cedar Falls’ SabreHOOF Tigers.
“They redesigned their robot over Christmas break and did really well with the new robot,” Sundevils head coach Janet Becker told the Daily Register.
The Sundevils went into the league championship in sixth place. They maintained that position all the way through and were selected by the Decorah team to advance to the semifinals, Becker said.
The Sundevils have nine members, seven of whom attended the league tournament, Becker told the Daily Register. In addition to robotics, Becker teaches computer science and math, and coordinates technology for the district.
From nearby Wapsie Valley, the RoboWarriors went 1-2 in the semifinals at the Jan. 14 tournament at Peet.
A collision in the autonomous period with one of the opposing team’s robots, head coach Vaughn Gross said, cost the RoboWarriors the first semifinal round.
They fixed the robot for the second round and won that one.
“In the third match, everything was working, on track for a win and a high score. With only halfway through the match (our) control hub — central communications between our drivers and the robot — froze, and would not reset in time to resume operating during match play. Consequently, we lost,” Gross said.
The alliance to whom they lost — the Starmont, Decorah and Cedar Falls teams named above — went on to win the tournament.
The top seven teams from the Nuclear League tournament advance to postseason play. This includes Starmont, which was honored as the Winning Alliance — First Team Selected and Motivate Award Third Place-winner at the Iowa Nuclear League Tournament.
Starmont will be participating in the Eastern Iowa Super Qualifier on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Bettendorf, Becker said.
The top third or so from super qualifiers move on to state. State will occur Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at Xtream Arena and GreenState Family FieldHouse in Coralville.
Each year, the competition game details are announced worldwide the second Saturday of September. This sets the students brainstorming about how to complete tasks, what mechanisms to build, how to program it and strategy, per Gross.
Throughout the league season, students test and modify their ideas as needed and see how other teams solve the same problems.
“It is a wonderful exercise in ingenuity and engineering,” Gross said.
FALL MEETS
The first five meets of the season were league meets. These provided teams the opportunity to test out mechanisms, programs and strategy before the league championships.
The Starmont Sundevils and Wapsie Valley RoboWarriors both won a majority of matches when they competed in FIRST Tech Challenge robotics on Dec. 10 at Peet Junior High, and on Dec. 17 at Valley Lutheran High School, both in Cedar Falls.
DEC. 17
The Wapsie RoboWarriors went 5-1 on Dec. 17 at Valley Lutheran, turning things around after losing their nail-biter of a first match by 10 points, Qualification 3 (130-120).
They went on to win their remaining five matchups: Qualification 8 (125-55), Qualification 11 (177-51), Qualification 13 (97-82), Qualification 16 (132-49) and Qualification 20 (127-64).
“We ... had the 9th highest performing event in the state on Dec. 17 at Valley Lutheran in Cedar Falls,” Wapsie coach Gross said.
About half of the Wapsie Valley team this year is seasoned veterans, having at least three years of experience. The other half is new this year, Gross said.
The Starmont Sundevils went 4-2 on Dec. 17 at Valley Lutheran, winning their opener, Qualification 4, by 1 point (76-75), and proceeding to win Qualification 6 (70-28), Qualification 9 (97-34) and Qualification 17 (118-91).
The Sundevils lost Q 13 (97-82) and Q 22 (100-77).
DEC. 10
Both the Wapsie and Starmont teams went 4-2 at Peet Junior High on Dec. 10.
The RoboWarriors won Qualification 1 (68-58), Qualification 5 (90-51), Qualification 9 (57-41) and Qualification 13 (74-72). They lost two, Q 17 (110-96) and Q 21 (90-83).
The Starmont Sundevils on Dec. 10 won Qualification 3 (88-20), Qualification 7 (136-2), Qualification 15 (38-24) and Qualification 22 (49-33). They lost Q 12 (122-43) and Q 18 (91-56).
Although Oelwein High School has a Lego club, it is a free building club with individual projects and is not competition-based, per advisor, Hallie Matthias.
ABOUT THE MEETS
Teams compete in groups of four with two teams pairing up versus two other teams.
“League meets are relatively low-stakes and enable the engineering process to thrive,” Gross said. Students go through multiple versions to emerge with their best robot, program and strategy to compete in the league championship.
Regulations restrict parts and control systems used for the robots, Gross explained.
“There is a rules book for parts that are and aren’t allowed to build your robot,” Gross said. “There are a handful of typical suppliers of parts and students are always encouraged to make their own with 3D printers or other machining equipment at their disposal.
“The control systems are very restricted to enable a more level playing field,” Gross added. “These components are Android-based and generally communicate via wifi-direct with each other.”