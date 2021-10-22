Superintendent give update on Wings Park construction

Bricking in the 13,000 square-foot rear addition to Wings Park Elementary and receiving the windows complete with the steel load-bearing top portion or “lintel” were among the steps remaining Wednesday on the way to sealing up the construction site for the season.
“They’re heavy into framing right now, going as fast as they can while we have the nice weather,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said Wednesday. “Getting ready for masons to get here and start putting brick up.”
Among major changes:
SECURE ENTRY
There will be a secure entry vestibule routing all traffic through the office. It includes room for two administrative assistants, a rear nurse’s office and spaces for the counselor and at-risk coordinator with a student waiting area.
NEW CAFETERIA
Moving left down the front hall, the cafeteria was split off from the gym.
“What used to be fourth- and third-grade classrooms is now going to be our cafeteria,” Ehn said. On the sides of the large open space on the west front side of the building, he pointed out — on the north nearer the gym — a new kitchen, storage area for tables and chairs, and serving line — and to the south, two small resource rooms.
“The plywood will be all windows,” Ehn said, pointing to the west front wall openings covered in plywood that will look out on the horseshoe drive.
“The steel lintels was the delay,” Ehn said, as to the whereabouts of the windows. “They’re getting manufactured right now.
Merriam-Webster defines a “lintel” as “a horizontal architectural member spanning and usually carrying the load above an opening.”
“They can’t manufacture the window openings until the openings are set,” he said. “The brick — they cut that out and the new steel beam sits up there, which is a lintel, and then they brick back in so it’s structurally sound. That steel was delayed. They want them here because it’s going to start getting cold.”
Although the new windows will be quite large, it’s not an efficiency concern.
“Modern windows do have a higher R value,” Ehn said, of their insulation value. “Some of the construction techniques they have, there’s an increase in R value, more efficiency.”
GEOTHERMAL UPDATED
The capacity of the geothermal climate control system was doubled.
“We’re already geothermal, but they’ve doubled our capacity of geothermal lines. They’ve already drilled those wells and pumped them in. Just with the new capacity on the addition and redoing some of the heat pumps, we’ve gained a lot of efficiency.
The old units were stashed in closets.
“They’ve designed the new units so they’re up out of the way in the soffiting (interior roof beams) so you don’t even notice them there.”
MECHANICAL WORK
Mechanical work is pretty much done, Ehn said, echoing a report by the remote project superintendent to the School Board last month. To illustrate, Ehn pointed to fixtures in the restrooms off the cafeteria.
ACCESSIBILITY
Accessibility was prioritized, including bringing the restrooms to federal standards and redoing a ramp from what’s now the cafeteria to the gym (which stayed), to reduce the slope from over 10 degrees to 9 degrees.
“It’s just better for kids, and we have kids with wheelchairs and walkers and the needs of that sort of thing,” Ehn said. Even through it wasn’t necessarily required because of the age of the building, which dates from the 1970s, he said, “It’s the right work to do, and we’re happy to do it.”
CLASSROOMS
Standing in the corner of the special ed classroom, located off the cafeteria at the top of the ramp, he explained that a pair of floor-to-ceiling corner interior windows in the special ed breakout room would let in natural light filtering through the cafeteria.
“A lot of our special ed students require a small workspace, that’s small, quiet, confined. We literally put that into our design,” Ehn said.
“No exterior windows in this room. We have two windows here that will get extra light brought in from the cafeteria, from those big banked windows going out towards the west.”
There will be 17 traditional classrooms — four sections per grade level and one for overflow enrollment.
“So the building is designed right now for four sections per grade level,” Ehn said. “This is a swing classroom so if we ever have a larger grade level that comes through with five sections, we have the appropriate amount of room to have five sections in here for a grade level.
“All the classrooms, all 17 of them are essentially identical in their footprint,” he said. “They all have a large window that is directly adjacent to the windows that go outside.” As seen in the special ed breakout room. “That light will all flood into the main areas through these big (outside) windows and on the inside as well.”
Ehn said there used to be “almost zero” classroom storage, which is changing.
“All the classrooms now have a sink and then upper and lower cabinets that will be installed. They have a traditional teaching wall, whiteboard and projector, then adjacent to that, every classroom has like a metal or steel wall that can be used for projection if necessary but also for magnets,” he said. “There’s also some whiteboard-ing that’ll happen in the middle of it. It’s more of an interactive wall for students to be able to integrate with, whether it’s with manipulatives or writing on the wall to do problems or just signage to be able to put things up there with magnets.”
LIBRARIES
The former library space continues in that use, but it is divided in half.
“It’s a little bit narrower, but we have two libraries now so we’ve doubled the footprint. We have a first and second-grade library and a second- and third-(grade) library,” Ehn said.
“You could have two classes being taught at once, but primarily it’s more for the classroom to be able to come out and use the library, or at least the space, collaboratively.”
There are breakout rooms on both sides of the subdivided library with an outlet to plug electronics.
“These should be available for students to use (in) small groups, work on projects and not be disruptive,” he said.
There back wall of the existing building has a hallway with lockers to allow movement between north and south halls without going through the library.
REAR ADDITION
“The addition is almost a mirror of what we just saw, only it’s new construction versus putting new construction in the old envelope,” Ehn said.
“It’s 13,000 square feet. We’ll have eight classrooms, a set of bathrooms, two group rooms and a new library,” Ehn said, for third- and fourth-grades, “and a set of huge windows that overlook the creek out to the east.”
He noted the workers were framing in preparation for the masonry.
PLAYGROUND
“We are in the footprint of the old playground,” Ehn said standing in the new addition. “It’s being replaced by two playgrounds, south and north, designed for first and second grade (pointing south) and third and fourth grade (pointing north).”