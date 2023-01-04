The Fayette County Supervisors approved a federal aid agreement Tuesday, Jan. 3, for a $1.34 million grant for the replacement of the First Street bridge over the Volga River in Maynard.
The grant funds are for construction only of the new vehicle/pedestrian bridge. Design work is scheduled for 2023, with bid letting for the project expected in winter 2023, and construction tentatively planned for 2024.
This was the first meeting for newly elected supervisors Bruce Lehmann and Jeff Bunn. Supervisor Janell Bradley was appointed chairperson and Lehmann was named vice chair for 2023. Additional supervisor appointments included the following:
Bradley: Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, Highway 150 Corridor Committee, Northeast Iowa Community Foundation, West Union Energy District, County Social Services, BDF Empowerment Board, Upper Explorerland Transportation Policy Board, Turkey River Recreation Corridor, Opioid Class Action.
Lehmann: Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, Heartland Risk Insurance Pool Trustee, Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, RC&D Board of Directors, RLF-IRP Loan Review Board, Emergency Management Board, Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health Board, Fayette County Board of Health, MHI Advisory Board, (alternate) Upper Explorerland Transportation Policy Board, Inspiring Lives.
Bunn: Fayette County Solid Waste Commission, River Bluffs Scenic Byways Board, Iowa Workforce Development (CEO Board), Northeast Iowa Juvenile Detention Board, E911 Board, Northeast Iowa Housing Trust Fund Board, Northeast Iowa Community Action Board, Economic Development and Tourism Board, MHI Advisory Board, Department of Correctional Services, (alternate) Heartland Risk Insurance Pool Trustee.
Among the additional county appointments were:
Fayette County Conservation Board, Eric Boehm; Fayette County Zoning Board of Adjustment, Alan Steffens; Fayette County Cemetery Commission, Niles Boehmler, Jerry Schott, Jamie Hackley; Turkey River Watershed Authority, Rod Marlatt; Oran Sanitation District, Joel Schmitz.