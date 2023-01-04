Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Supervisors approved a federal aid agreement Tuesday, Jan. 3, for a $1.34 million grant for the replacement of the First Street bridge over the Volga River in Maynard.

The grant funds are for construction only of the new vehicle/pedestrian bridge. Design work is scheduled for 2023, with bid letting for the project expected in winter 2023, and construction tentatively planned for 2024.

