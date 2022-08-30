The Fayette County Supervisors approved the proposed budget amendment Monday after no one spoke for or against the proposal. The amendment includes taking out approximately $739,640 from the Capital Projects Fund for the construction of a multi-storage facility at the Fayette County Law Enforcement Center. The transfer of funds was then approved during the supervisors’ regular meeting.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher had been transferring any remaining monies from his annual budget into the fund for the past four years. At approximately 60’x90’, the proposed structure would provide additional space for Sheriff’s Office vehicles and equipment currently parked outside year-round in the elements, overflow from the evidence room, and additional supplies. The detached structure would be constructed on the southwest side of the law enforcement center.