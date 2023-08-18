The Fayette County supervisors approved county road-related agreements Monday.
An approved 28E cooperative agreement for a Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant (MPDG) Project will assist with the previously discussed road and sidewalk improvements in Wadena along County Road W51. The agreement authorizes multi-county cooperation.
In addition, an approved resolution of support for an Iowa Department of Transportation TSIP Grant application will allow for the safety realignment at the intersection of County Road W51 and Highway 56.
A federal aid funding agreement was later approved for a bridge replacement project on P Avenue. In addition, the final payment voucher to release retainage on the H Avenue bridge replacement project similarly passed.
Earlier, the supervisors agreed to allow the West union energy District to utilize the county’s fiber optic connection in the courthouse basement to monitor the district-wide geothermal system.