The Fayette County Supervisors approved transferring the deed of 401 Mill Street in Elgin from Fayette County to the City of Elgin at its March 27 meeting.
Elgin City Clerk Ginger Wander attended the gathering to ensure awareness of what next steps will be taken for the property to be properly removed, while preserving the historical site of the building, which was constructed in 1878.
Later, Christi Meyer of Hacker, Nelson & Co. provided a detailed review of the county’s yearly finances. The standard audit was completed satisfactorily. Meyer praised Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers and her staff for their exemplary response times, noting, “Lori and crew are awesome to work with and have great response times.”
Reviews of employees, including job responsibilities, directly overseen by the Board of Supervisors will be held in the coming weeks, including of Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz and the county’s janitorial staff.
Additionally, the supervisors officially proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Fayette County. Riverview Center Sexual Assault Response Team coordinator Sarah Wennes was in attendance for the signing of the proclamation.
Wennes briefly touched upon the services offered to survivors of sexual assault; earlier this year, Riverview Center provided an extensive, in-depth description of their services. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher commented on his gratitude for the support Riverview Center provides to sexual assault victims in Fayette County.