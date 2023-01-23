Following discussion Thursday, Jan. 12, of the Fayette County Compensation Board’s recommendations for the county’s elected officials, the Fayette County Supervisors have set the salaries for 2023-24.
The figures include a 45% reduction of the Compensation Board’s recommendations for county auditor, recorder, treasurer, attorney and sheriff, and a 75% reduction in the board’s recommendation for the supervisors.
The original Compensation Board percentage increase recommendations, approved results, and amount of salary increases were as follows:
For Sheriff, the Compensation Board’s recommended salary increase was 30% while the position’s approved 2023-24 salary is $120,160.10, making the amount of the increase $17,017.18; for Auditor, Recorder and Treasurer, the numbers were 14%, $75,829.14, up $5,421; for Attorney, 16%, $99,342.58, up $8,035.06; finally, for the Supervisors, the figures were 14%, $40,675.34, up $1,384.86.
According to Iowa Code, county compensation boards shall review the compensation paid to comparable officials in other counties of the state, private enterprise, and the federal government. By population, Fayette County ranks 36th. Currently, the Fayette County Supervisors salary ranks 36th in the state, recorder, 44th; treasurer, 48th; auditor 50th; attorney, 77th.
In addition, the Iowa legislature has mandated compensation boards set sheriff’s salaries in comparison to Iowa State Patrol commanders and to the chiefs of police in cities with population comparable to the county’s population. Currently, the sheriff’s salary ranks 38th in Iowa.
Iowa Code states the board of supervisors shall review the recommended compensation schedule for the elected county officers and determine the final compensation schedule which shall not exceed the compensation schedule recommended by the county compensation board. In determining the final compensation, if the board of supervisors wishes to reduce the amount of the recommended compensation schedule, the amount of salary increase proposed for each elected county officer, except (for county supervisors) shall be reduced an equal percentage.
The Fayette County Compensation Board made their recommended salary increases for each of the county’s eight elected officials Thursday, Jan. 5.
The supervisors continue to discuss the county’s health insurance rates and its impact on county employees and taxpayers. Group benefits specialist Brian Huinker of Midwest Group Benefits informed the supervisors Monday, Jan. 9, of an expected 8% increase due to inflation and a higher dollar amount of claims in the last year.
Huinker reported that the overall rate for insurance will be 15.77% higher than the previous year.