Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.