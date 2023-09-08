The Fayette County Supervisors approved a one-year human resources contract Tuesday, Sept. 5, with Johansen Consulting, doing business as HR Solutions.
Johansen noted the services minimize the risks of the county, while meeting the needs of and providing support to the department heads and employees. Johansen and the supervisors agreed it was better to be proactive rather than reactive when it came to HR-related issues.
Supervisor Janell Bradley acknowledged the need to educate the county’s department heads on the scope of the coverage. The one-year contract starts Sunday, Oct. 1, at a cost of $48,200. The county can reevaluate whether to increase to a full-service option at a future date.
Later, the supervisors reviewed an update from West Union Energy District LLC. The update included a decision by the West Union Energy District executive board to offer new users a $2,000 cash rebate or $100 per ton ($4,000 maximum) and existing users a $100 per ton rebate (up to $4,000 maximum). The rebates will be paid when the new geo-thermal units are operational.
West Union Energy District LLC leases the system from the City of West Union. There are currently 11 users.
In other business, the supervisors:
· Approved the 2022-23 fiscal year Urban Renewal Report.
· Tentatively scheduled a 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, meeting with county librarians.
· Appointed Supervisor Jeff Bunn to the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation.
· Reviewed the digital conferencing system improvement plan for the south courtroom with Tim Wright, CTI vice president of systems integration.