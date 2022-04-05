WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022-24 contract for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Union at the regular board meeting, Monday, April 4. The contract will include a 7% increase in wages for 2022 and a 4% increase the following year, 2023.
The contract covers sheriff’s deputies, communication personnel and correctional officers.
A certified deputy’s hourly wage will increase from the current $22.55 an hour to $25.20 next year. In 2023 it goes up to $26.21.
A full-time dispatcher will go from $17.20 an hour to $20.20 next year, and up to 21.01 in 2023.
A full-time corrections officer will go from $17.20 an hour to $19.47. In 2023 it will go up to $20.25 an hour.
The board also approved a low bid from Schumacher Elevator of Denver to replace the courthouse elevator at a cost of $276,751. This will be a hydraulic elevator and will be replaced sometime next fall, following the November general election.
It was decided that the courthouse and all of the offices will be closed on Friday, July 29, when RAGBRAI is in town, West Union, for an overnight stop.
“If we were open we would have hundreds of people coming in and out of here,” said Supervisor Janell Bradley.
The supervisors approved a Class C Liquor License with outdoor and Sunday service for Rock Bottom for the Big Rock Country Club in Fayette.
A resolution approving the ISAC Group Benefits Program 28E agreement was passed.
An updated 2023 DOT five-year program was approved to include federal funds to be used in the highway bridge program.