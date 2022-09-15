The Fayette County Supervisors on Monday approved the plans and specifications for the new Fayette County Sheriff’s Office storage building and releasing the information to bidders.
The supervisors previously approved a proposed budget amendment to use approximately $739,640 from the Capital Projects Fund for the construction of a multi-storage facility at the Fayette County Law Enforcement Center. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher had been transferring any remaining monies from his annual budget into the fund for the past four years.
The structure will provide additional space for Sheriff’s Office vehicles and equipment currently parked outside year-round in the elements, overflow from the evidence room, and additional supplies. The detached structure would be constructed on the southwest side of the law enforcement center, which is located south of West Union in the industrial sector.
The Fayette County Supervisors also approved a request from Natalie Hemesath of NEI Storage & Rentals, LLC, of Calmar to rezone property along Highway 150 just north of West Union from heavy industrial to general commercial. The property will be used to construct storage buildings.
In addition, the supervisors approved a request from Chris Berry of Berry’s Salvage LLC, to waive a subdivision ordinance to split an approximate five-acre parcel from an approximately nine-acre parcel near Stanley.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved dispatch agreements with the cities of West Union, Fayette and Oelwein.
• Approved Fayette County’s Federal Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Grant and authorized Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz to sign all required grant documents on behalf of the county.