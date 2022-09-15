Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Supervisors on Monday approved the plans and specifications for the new Fayette County Sheriff’s Office storage building and releasing the information to bidders.

The supervisors previously approved a proposed budget amendment to use approximately $739,640 from the Capital Projects Fund for the construction of a multi-storage facility at the Fayette County Law Enforcement Center. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher had been transferring any remaining monies from his annual budget into the fund for the past four years.

