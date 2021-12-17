The 10-year periodic national census required by the U.S. Constitution is impacting local county election precincts here in Fayette County.
This past Monday, the Fayette County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for the first reading of a proposed ordinance dealing with changes and adjustments to county level election precincts. These changes are mandated under Iowa Code 49.3 and 49.4.
“There are really no changes for Fayette County as voters will go to the same polling places that they have been currently going to,” said Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers in a Dec. 14 email to the Oelwein Daily Register.
Moellers outlined that this process and the attendant ordinance being considered by the Board of Supervisors is a regular occurrence every 10 years after the national audit results become available. The law requires that precincts not have more than 3,500 electors in each precinct. Other considerations come into play if precincts involve incorporated towns within the county that have populations more than 2,000 persons.
A second public hearing and reading of the ordinance is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the courthouse.
Once the final ordinance is approved at the county level, all paperwork will be submitted to the Iowa state government for review and approval. The changes will take effect on Jan. 15 of next year.