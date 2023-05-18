Recent discussion surrounding the purchase of a replacement lawn mower for use at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union continued during Monday’s Supervisor meeting. Supervisors Janelle Bradley and Bruce Lehmann, along with County Auditor Lori Moellers, were in attendance.
Lehmann reported recently seeking out pricing from local purveyors of lawnmowers and is working to secure a quote which will fall within the county’s needs and budget. Options to resell the current, well-used mower are in discussion, as well as any options for trade-in incentives. Further discussion and decisions have been tabled until the next board meeting.
In other business, Lehmann and Bradley approved an agreement with Solutions Support for continued software support. This firm is heavily utilized by the auditor’s office and additionally used by the recorder’s and treasurer’s offices. Despite receiving a $4,000 increase from the initial bid, Moellers was highly supportive of maintaining the current system in place and recommended approval.
Catherine Miller, Fayette County Planning and Zoning Administrator, presented a construction permit application for Top Deck Holstein LLC. The application was approved unanimously.
The next regular Fayette County Supervisors’ meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 22.