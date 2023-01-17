“What does a juggler have to do with libraries?” Lisa Leuck, Elgin Public Library director, asked the Fayette County Supervisors Monday, while explaining, “these programs bring kids to the library.”
Lueck, along with representatives from other Fayette County libraries including those in Arlington/Maynard, Clermont, Fayette, Oelwein, West Union and Westgate, shared what each is doing to appeal to readers, especially youth, in order to help the community as a whole, as well as discussing the ways they tailor programming for the specific needs of the individual communities.
Library staff members have been creating and hosting after-school programming, providing extra individualized help for patrons, and visiting local elementary schools to get kids excited about reading and raise awareness of the fun the library has to offer.
In addition to these ongoing activities, on occasion, the libraries bring in special guests, such as jugglers and financial literacy experts, and no year would be complete without the summer reading programs.
Presenters reiterated libraries are so much more than just reading. According to the NAEP Nation’s Report Card, 65% of all 4th graders nationwide are not proficient in reading.
“This is true of students in Fayette County, too,” Lueck said.
She explained librarians are working to get families to come into the library for different programming, in hopes that, while they are there, they will also check out a few books. Considering that children having access to books is crucial, each library has worked to get rid of overdue book fines to eliminate barriers which may exist for families.
Lueck stressed the important role parents, caregivers, and the entire community have in modeling reading at home. While schools play an integral part in teaching kids to read, the extra practice and one-on-one time is essential for helping kids advance their abilities. Leuck noted that growing class sizes can often make it more challenging for teachers to give each kid that extra attention. Thus, the importance for families to read outside of school hours is magnified.
As budgets are being set for the next fiscal year, the Fayette County Public Libraries were hoping to see an increase in funding to continue and further expand programming.
While there was no specific dollar amount requested, the supervisors informed the group this is not a good year due to health insurance increases and the new budget for the sheriff required by a recent state law. It was noted these items are affecting all departments including the county attorney, recorder, auditor, and libraries.
Supervisor Janell Bradley provided figures of what has been allocated to the libraries over the past few years, from $98,000 a few years ago to $104,000 last year, and expressed her sentiment that this number would not be cut.
“This year is going to be a tough year for Fayette County budget-wise,” Bradey said. “We will not cut the budget but I’m unsure if any increase is available to you.”
Later, Fayette County Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller presented her 2023-2024 budget, which did not see any drastic increase from the previous fiscal year. She mentioned that, although gas prices have risen drastically this past year, she really tries to plan her routes out strategically to prevent wasting fuel and time out of her day. She also mentioned her attempts of cutting costs when water samples are conducted by utilizing a drop-off at the hospital which shuttles the samples directly to the lab (along with other specimens from the hospital), instead of mailing them out via the postal service.
Providing other budget requests for the 2023-2024 FY were Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt and Deputy Director Blake Gamm. Both the conservation and roadside budgets remained fairly status quo. Increases are anticipated for fuel, tires/tubes, mechanical parts, and salaries and wages.
Gamm expressed the need to replace one of the department’s trucks and plows, which had been tabled from a discussion last fiscal year. He indicated that while it is the one large expenditure he is planning for the next year, he really feels it is a necessity for his employees to be able to get their work done.
When asked if he might be able to wait a year to purchase the truck he replied, “Well, I just did.”
While agreeing with this, the supervisors provided feedback that it may not be feasible this year, but asked Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers to run a few scenarios, and for Gamm to work with the Fayette Conservation Board directors to possibly split the cost between a few fiscal years.
At the direction of the Fayette County Conservation Board directors, Marlatt and Gamm were both requesting 10% salary increases for the Conservation and Roadside departments. The Conservation Board agreed that, due to inflation, labor market indicators, and the need to retain the outstanding employees currently on staff, a 10% raise is warranted. Again, noting a tough year, the supervisors requested for both budgets to be reworked to instead reflect an 8% salary increase.
Marlatt and Gamm both expressed gratitude for their employees’ growing skill set. It was noted because of the skilled staff they have on hand, the department is able to save money by sourcing parts to fix machines and equipment which they might otherwise have had to send away to get fixed. Both men agreed that paying their employees well to retain them is worth the investment.
They agreed to rework their budgets to include an 8% salary increase.
In addition, Marlatt provided updates on upcoming projects, many of which are funded through grant money and trust funds, not tax monies. Exciting things on the horizon include a purchase of additional land at Fritz’s Prairie and a Fish Habitat Grant Project at Dutton’s Cave to help the native brook trout.
With ongoing road projects occurring across the county, erosion control has been an increasing cost for the Roadside Department. The budgeted amount of the next fiscal year is $15,000 while four years ago it was only $2,000.
According to Gamm, fuel costs are up 40% and to fill seasonal work within the parks they may need to increase the starting wage for those workers. Both departments are proud of the work they are accomplishing and want to ensure they have the right people and tools available to continue making progress with their conservation efforts.
The board of supervisors will continue to piece together the county budget this week, plugging in each department’s budget and trying to fulfill as many requests as possible. The employee contribution to health insurance had not been set by the start of Monday’s meeting but the supervisors hope to have this all mapped out by next week’s meeting.
The next regularly scheduled Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.