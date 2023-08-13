Commercial driver’s license testing may no longer be an option in Fayette County.
Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen informed supervisors of new requirements to which their DOT office must adhere during CDL testing, including additional space required for backing skills and surface requirements, which may not be feasible to comply with. Additionally, the ability for training companies to test applicants on their own has spawned discussion regarding whether Fayette County will remain a testing location.
Of note, at least ten CDL applicants must pursue a CDL via skills testing via the County DOT office in order for them to remain certified; as of the beginning of August, only four persons have tested within the county. Jacobsen will update the supervisors as more details become available.
Also, Chairperson Janelle Bradley relayed an update on the Hawkeye wind turbine repowering.
Currently, 15 turbines are expected to be repowered in the coming weeks. New, longer blades are expected to be able to capture more of the available wind than previous blades. Access roads for service vehicles to utilize during this process are expected to be a great benefit over the previous installment.
In other developments, Joel Fantz, county engineer, continues to work towards finishing the last steps of the new county shop building. Recently, this included a tour by a number of members of Farm Bureau who well received the new addition to the county.