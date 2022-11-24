The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday designated the days that Fayette County Courthouse offices will be closed for the 2023 holidays. The holidays and dates are as follows:
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday designated the days that Fayette County Courthouse offices will be closed for the 2023 holidays. The holidays and dates are as follows:
New Year-Monday, Jan. 2
President’s Day-Monday, Feb. 20
Memorial Day-Monday, May 29
Independence Day-Tuesday, July 4
Labor Day-Monday, Sept. 4
Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 10
Thanksgiving-Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24
Christmas-Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25-26
New Year-Monday, Jan. 1, 2024
During its Tuesday, Nov. 15, regular board meeting, the supervisors approved a one percent raise for Fayette County Secondary Road workers. The raise will begin during the Friday, Dec. 25 pay period.
After canvassing the general election, the supervisors approved continuing the 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to provide driver’s license services. The agreement is pending DOT approval.
In addition, the supervisors appointed Al Hendershott to the Civil Service Commission.
