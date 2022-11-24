Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday designated the days that Fayette County Courthouse offices will be closed for the 2023 holidays. The holidays and dates are as follows:

New Year-Monday, Jan. 2

