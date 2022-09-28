The Bremer County Board of Supervisors spoke with a private engineer Monday in a discussion-only meeting about application requirements for, and potential changes to, a resolution on the construction of a hazardous liquid pipeline beneath local drainage infrastructure.
No action was taken.
Auditor’s Office staff presented application requirements, 15-1/2 pages in length, and a page and a half draft resolution that says it was all prepared by the Iowa Drainage District Association.
Bremer County Engineer Landon Moore began the discussion.
“The main thing right now is getting this proposal for the resolution permitting process finalized," he said. "We’ve got a lot of it from the other counties that have gone through this, but we need to tailor some things to Bremer County and then tie it in with our eventual countywide ordinance.”
Then engineer Collin Klingbeil, with Estherville-based surveying and civil engineering firm Jacobson-Westergard & Associates Inc., joined the meeting by phone.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dewey Hildebrandt, who represents District 3, asked what Klingbeil thought about the “application process that the pipeline has to have approved in order to begin work on the process.”
“That all looked fine to me,” Klingbeil said.
Earlier, Hildebrandt asked how many engineers were needed for the pipeline project.
The county will need to hire both a drainage engineer and a county inspector, Klingbeil told the board, noting members could hire one firm that could act in both capacities, but that the board will need to make two separate appointments.
THE UNKNOWNS OF CROSSING DRAINAGE DISTRICTS
The board discussed how many drainage districts the pipeline corridor would cross.
“There’s too many unknowns to say how many drainage districts it will cross,” Auditor Shelley Wolf told Waverly Newspapers after the meeting.
The route — which is more specific than the corridor — has yet to be presented by the pipeline company.
“We want to be there basically when they’re crossing a district tile or ditch,” Klingbeil told the board. He said he would want to talk internally about whether the firm would be able to attend.
“We don’t want to do it if we can’t cover it for you,” he said.
An untitled map available on a desk outside the Bremer County Auditor’s Office that Wolf said was from the staff of the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline shows the approximate proposed pipeline corridor in red. Navigator CO2 Ventures staff said at a late August meeting that the route could change within the broader corridor as negotiations progress.
The proposed corridor as mapped is shown crossing from Butler County into Bremer County just north of 190th Street, jogging north to cross Euclid Avenue, then slowly south as it heads east, crossing Piedmont Avenue, the Tripoli blacktop, a bit north and parallel to Hwy. 3.
RESOLUTION MULLED
Discussion turned to a one-and-a-half-page draft resolution prepared by the Iowa Drainage District Association and what other counties have done.
In working on this for a couple of other counties, Klingbeil recommended some changes “from an engineering standpoint.”
“Rather than allowing cut through and repair a district tile, a couple other counties, we’re going to require them to bore underneath the existing tile.
“You don’t disturb it, leaving room for issues in the future. Also that gives you plenty of room to lower tile if you need to put in something bigger in the future,” Klingbeil said.
District 2 Supervisor Tim Neil asked if both counties had made identical changes.
“No, and neither of those are approved yet either,” Klingbeil said. “They went through what the IDDA (Iowa Drainage District Association) had and had additional things … to add. For example, they wanted to do what they could to protect private tile, realizing that maybe there’s a question about how much you as a board are authorized to cover in this resolution. They emphasized that’s something they wanted that’s not covered in the resolution from IDDA.”
The Iowa Drainage District Association statement atop the resolution says the county should seek advice from a drainage attorney, in addition to a drainage engineer.
The board is working with a firm to update its ordinances for placement and logistics for pipelines, Hildebrandt said, asking Klingbeil if they would want the firm to also review this.
Zoning setbacks for instance, are not something that would be put in a drainage resolution or vice versa, Klingbeil indicated “from what I’ve seen.”
“Shelby County, even though Iowa Administrative code covers some of the land restoration stuff, and pipeline companies have to have an agricultural mitigation plan, they still went ahead and tried to make sure they’re covered in their county by putting an ordinance together that basically repeats all that ag stuff.
“There’s some of that in this resolution too, it’s just specific to when they’re crossing drainage districts, tile or districts, and not everywhere in the county,” Klingbeil said.
Hildebrandt asked for a reasonable timeline in getting this finalized.
“I’d recommend an attorney review it before it’s finally approved,” Klingbeil said.
Supervisor Ken Kammeyer asked about other changes other counties had made that stood out.
“Obviously, if you’re going to make them bore under stuff, you need to know where things are ahead of time. I can’t remember if we made it in advance of approving the permits or in advance of approving the construction. But there wasn’t a lot in there to cover how that’s to be done. It just says you need to cover the location or give GPS coordinates,” Klingbeil said.
“We added a bit more detail to that, something about picking up rocks and debris where they’re crossing drainage district infrastructure, something about weed control.”
Hildebrandt asked if there was any sarcasm allowed.
“Well in the public hearing, the drainage district folks (Navigator Heartland Greenway) assured they were going to put the land back in perfect shape, better than when they started,” Hildebrandt remarked with humor in his voice, then apologized.
Hildebrandt asked what other counties were doing.
Klingbeil said he would share one or two other draft resolutions and maybe highlight changes other counties had made.
After Klingbeil hung up, Supervisor Neil commented.
“I agree, I think they need to bore under instead of cutting some of the tile,” Neil said. “Only trouble if they bore, they have to dig such massive holes.”
Moore, the Bremer County engineer, replied.
“One of the most common comments from people who’ve had pipelines going through is they don’t end up growing anything for … years because they lose that topsoil,” Moore said, wondering, “if that’s something we can require here (in the application permit or resolution) or in the ordinance, require them to strip topsoil before they install it and replace it when they’re done.”
“It’s what they’re supposed to be doing,” Hildebrandt said, “But not what historically has been done in places.”
Neil described the required infill process, as requiring putting 6 inches of topsoil back.
“The Dakota Access (pipeline) they just bulldozed it in,” Neil said. “It’s been several years, those guys say they’re still down 45% after several years.”
Hildebrandt said the board would follow up before making any draft proposals.
“That was helpful to hear the ordinance and resolution are not really married,” Wolf said.