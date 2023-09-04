During the approval of claims Monday, August 28, Fayette County Supervisor Jeff Bunn inquired as to the amount billed to the county for costs incurred to provide transportation of deceased county residents.
During an explanation and discussion among Bunn and supervisors Janelle Bradley, Bruce Lehman, and Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers, it was derived that transportation is regularly provided by Grau Funeral Home to off-site locations for autopsy purposes. While the autopsies are directed to take place by Fayette County Medical Examiner Dr. Anthony Leo, M.D., the bills in question are for transportation only, not the autopsy. Approval was subsequently made for all claims.
Meanwhile, the Secondary Roads Department will continue the usual blading, mowing, spray patching and rock crushing as they work up to what Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz said is always a very productive time after Labor Day.
Fantz noted weather has made an impact on the seeding of Maple Road. The department activities in the coming days include patching parts of Great River Road, work on the northern portion of Juniper Road and a bridge deck replacement on 190th Street.
Along with his weekly update, Fantz provided a brief history of Iowa DOT regulations and posting rules. Information was given demonstrating the way in which things such as modern farm equipment and trucking on roadways, for example, have changed the demands of secondary roads.
During this explanation, Fantz noted that, while the costs of all infrastructure building, maintenance and repair have gone up with inflation, the gas tax has not previously been indexed, and therefore the amount received via set gas taxes are not keeping up with rising costs. The supervisors and Fantz agreed this is something to keep abreast of as any future legislation regarding the topic arises.
In closing his report, Fantz indicated his desire to host multiple counties from within the state to come to the county shop for safety related training. This will include items such as how to strap down equipment properly and other necessary skills to keep employees and the public safe as crews perform their duties.
Among other business discussed:
• Harassment prevention training is being scheduled for Fayette County employees, a standard practice.
• Options to hire a human resources professional are expected to be included on next week’s agenda.
• The lease of the county farm land and ensuring steps are being taken to secure the lease appropriately were also addressed.