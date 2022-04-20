WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors discussed upgrading the fire alarm system in the courthouse in conjunction with the replacement of a new hydraulic elevator.
According to the plan, the fire alarm system will be updated as part of the elevator project but in order to update it to include smoke detectors throughout the building, make it ADA compliant by including strobe warning signals, and other improvements, it will cost an estimated extra $10,100 just for materials.
The supervisors agreed to discuss it and make a decision on the matter at the next meeting.
The supervisors then approved the property tax abatement for a parcel of land in Hawkeye. It was reported that the city of Hawkeye plans to improve the property and offer it for sale at a future date.