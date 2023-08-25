Fayette County resident Mark Howard attended the Monday, Aug. 21 Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss a renewal of the county-owned farmland, located northwest of Fayette. The deadline for current lessors and lessees to notify one another if they intend to renegotiate contracts is Friday, Sept. 1.
After discussion regarding current pricing, the supervisors agreed to put the item on a future agenda to allow them time to gather pertinent information regarding current rental prices. Any terms need to be renegotiated by March. Currently, approximately 360 of the 423 acres are in production as opposed to a conservation reserve program.
Randall Laughead, Fayette County Veterans Affairs executive director, presented information to the Fayette County Board of Supervisors regarding a proposed new space for the local Veterans Affairs main office.
Currently located in Oelwein, the office provides aid and attendance to veterans and their surviving spouses. A new space is being sought to keep overhead costs low and to ensure adequate access and safety for veterans.
Supervisor Janelle Bradley proposed the idea of possibly seeking a more centrally located facility within the county. However, Laughead indicated the majority of veterans served come from walk-in traffic within Oelwein. He believes a new proposed location should best suit the greatest number of individuals.
No action was required by the supervisors regarding a new office space.