WEST UNION — Any vote on whether to remove Dr. Anthony Leo from the Fayette County Board of Health has to wait until at least next Monday, because of an error made by the attorney hired by the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors declined to explain why they would take action against Leo, who has been on the Board of Health since 1992 and has been the county medical examiner since 2010.
As the supervisors went into closed session at 10:01 a.m. during their regular meeting on Monday, Leo said, “This is a defamatory action going into closed session without notification to the person.”
The Board of Supervisors released its agenda for the Monday meeting with the action item on Friday. Leo told the Daily Register that after he learned about the agenda item from a friend, he consulted an attorney over the weekend who sent the supervisors a correspondence pointing out the agenda error and saying the supervisors were likely defaming Leo.
The attorney hired by the supervisors in July to counsel them on an unspecified Board of Health issue, Carlton Salmons, justified the closed session citing “Iowa code section 622.10, and Iowa code section 21.5 sub 1 sub i” and added that legal action had been threatened against the board. The meeting room was cleared and when people were invited back in Salmons acknowledged the error cited by Leo’s attorney.
“The board agenda item cited a statute that was wrong. That was my mistake. That was on me,” said Salmons. “And I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your attorney letting me know that because that saved me from malpractice, doctor, I appreciate that. In light of that, I’ve advised my board not to go ahead today for that very reason.”
The supervisors voted 3-0 to postpone a decision until 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
“That is all we have on our agenda for today, so we are done,” Board of Supervisors Chair Tellin then said.
The board did not vote on adjournment, and Leo approached the board and started placing documents on the wood divider between the supervisors and the gallery.
“I’m going to presume you received these by email, these are just paper copies,” said Leo as he attempted to give the supervisors paper versions of the correspondence from his attorney, a letter of support from State Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis F. Klein, and a letter from the Black Hawk County Medical Examiner’s Office regarding paying funeral directors for transporting dead bodies.
Tellin waved him off and told him “no.”
Leo picked up the documents and began to depart.
“Thank you for the displeasure,” Leo said as he left.
Tellin, who sits on the Board of Health with Leo, refused to answer questions asked by a member of the public and a reporter.
“Can I ask why you didn’t even respond to it?” asked Pat Taylor, of Oelwein.
“You cannot ask anything,” Tellin said. “We’re done (with the matter).”
When the woman continued her query, Tellin said: “We’re done. Simple fact. No comments to anyone.”
Reporter Jack Swanson of Union Echo Leader newspaper asked, “Is there any reason the county attorney can’t do this?”
“We not taking any questions or giving you any answers,” Tellin responded.
The agenda released on Friday said, “Consideration of and possible action on removal from Fayette County Board of Health of Dr. Anthony Leo under Iowa Code Section 331.321(1)(e); with possible closed session under Iowa Code Section 21.5(1©), 21.5(1)(i) and 622.10.”
The error was in the citation of 33.321(1)(e), which references appointments made by boards of supervisors. The “e” part is for a temporary board of community mental health center trustees. It likely should have referred to “c” which is about boards of health.
In other action prior, the supervisors:
— Approved four property tax suspensions.
— Approved a one time $1,000 donation to the West Union Recreation Park, which is not a city park. It’s funded by grants and donations. The donation is going toward a project that will include, among other things, installing multi-use hard surface paths and extending the parking lot.
— Approval of Annual Urban Renewal Report for fiscal year 2020-21.
— Certified property tax levies for the 2021-2022 collection.
— Approved a 28E Agreement for funding for services between Helping Services for Youth and Families and Fayette County.