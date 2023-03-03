Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported the award of a safety grant of approximately $403,000 when he met with county supervisors Monday, Feb. 21. The supervisors approved a funding agreement for safety improvements on Apple Road in the amount of $402,958.
Fantz explained the work will include widening the shoulders and paving a portion of Apple Road from Clermont city limits to the county line.
Additionally, Elgin City Clerk Ginger Wander discussed the property at 401 Mill St. with supervisors. She said she has investigated steps to be taken to dispose of this property, which has been an eyesore for some years. The structure was built in 1878 and sits in a flood plain. After determining that any historical significance of the dilapidated structure cannot be recaptured, the state archaeologist concurs it can be torn down.
The property currently belongs to the county. Supervisor Janell Bradley said the county acquired the property, which was already in disrepair in 1993, when a bridge realignment project was being done. She thinks the acquisition was likely made in the event the county would have to create a right-of-way. All the land around the parcel is city of Elgin property.
Wander said a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) should be drawn up with the county so that the structure can come down.
“I think that’s great that they’ve changed their minds about taking it down,” Bradley said. “We need to see if we can donate it back to Elgin. Why would we want a piece of land in the middle of your town? I think, if we can, we would give it back to you.”
Rod Marlatt, conservation supervisor, said his advice would also be to deed the property back to the city.
Bradley told Wander the supervisors would consult the county attorney and get back to her on what he advises.
In other action, supervisors
-Approved a 12-month Class C retail alcohol license with outdoor services for European Rural Heritage Institute d/b/a Heritage Farm Park
-Approved an eight-month Class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service for Lizzy Rose LLC d/b/a Hickory Grove and Edgewater Golf
-Set a public hearing date of 10 a.m. Monday, March 13, for the county budget and amended budget
-Approved including cities of 500 residents or fewer to be eligible for Housing Trust Fund county contributions.