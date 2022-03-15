WEST UNION — The Fayette County Supervisors got onboard the RAGBRAI seat, Monday, March 14, when they approved letting the town of West Union use the courthouse lawn on Friday, July 29, for some of its RAGBRAI related festivities.
The ride stops that day in West Union for an overnight stay.
West Union Chamber Director and RAGBRAI Committee Chair Matt Marsala told the supervisors that the grounds would be used as a “centralized hub” where law enforcement and medical services would be headquartered during the day.
He said they would start setting up for the event on Wednesday, July 27, and have everything in place by Thursday night, July 28.
He told the Board that the entire County would probably see some monetary benefits coming in through the ride.
“We working on getting vendor fees set now for outside of the city limits. That permit money will go to the County,” he reported.
Any extra funds over and above what the City makes to cover expenses will be going to non-profit organizations, he also reported.
The supervisor also gave their okay for a home school group “Classical Conversation” to use the courtroom of the courthouse for a mock trial competition, Saturday, April 9. The teams will come from Dubuque and Mason City areas. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Magistrate Dave Hanson of Fayette will serve as the judge. The students will range in age from eighth grade and up.
County Engineer Joel Fantz reported that Dan Woods has been hired as the Secondary Roads Maintenance Superintendent at a pay rate of $31 an hour.