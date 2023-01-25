Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Fayette County Courthouse - file

Fayette County Courthouse

 Iowa Judicial System photo

Carson Eggland, executive director of Helping Services, along with Kathleen Davis, director of the Domestic Abuse Resource Center, provided an update on the organizations and requested continued funding from Fayette County to help financially support their domestic violence aid services.

Eggland informed the supervisors that while the majority of their funding comes from state grants, those funds are generally allocated for staff salaries and benefits. Any additional funds, such as the $5,000 they are seeking from Fayette County, are necessary to their organization in order to continue providing clients with things such as safe housing, gas or groceries, and supplies necessary for their team to be effective.

Trending Food Videos