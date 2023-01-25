Carson Eggland, executive director of Helping Services, along with Kathleen Davis, director of the Domestic Abuse Resource Center, provided an update on the organizations and requested continued funding from Fayette County to help financially support their domestic violence aid services.
Eggland informed the supervisors that while the majority of their funding comes from state grants, those funds are generally allocated for staff salaries and benefits. Any additional funds, such as the $5,000 they are seeking from Fayette County, are necessary to their organization in order to continue providing clients with things such as safe housing, gas or groceries, and supplies necessary for their team to be effective.
Of the seven counties Helping Services serves, Fayette County has the greatest number of clients.
Last year, 47 of the 207 clients directly assisted were from Fayette County. All of their services are free, confidential and voluntary for clients. Clients are not directed what to do, but rather they are given support and options.
County funding allows Helping Services to continue their domestic violence programs. Their team, in collaboration with the other employees and volunteers of Helping Services, seeks to provide not just domestic violence assistance but also its prevention.
Additional Helping Services programs include tobacco prevention and drug abuse prevention. Various options are available for clients to receive assistance, whether it be at a home, via the 24-hour phone line or online chat, in one of their offices or within select groups at certain elementary schools.
While noting that the situations are tough, especially for kids, and can be emotionally challenging, Eggland said it is sometimes comforting to have an advocate ask, “What is positive going on in your life?”
“We are not therapists but can talk about domestic violence and its effects on the whole family,” Eggland acknowledged.
The Supervisors have included Helping Services in the 2023-24 budget.
Earlier, citizens concerned about the proposed CO2 pipeline requested Supervisors write a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board stating opposition of the use of eminent domain as it pertains to this pipeline.
The Supervisors were in agreement that they would not write a letter at this time as they are continuing to gather information regarding the proposed pipeline.
The Supervisors thanked the citizens for the information they provided as some of it was new as this is an evolving project. The Supervisors indicated they will continue to research and seek out information on the pipeline to determine how they can best support Fayette County residents.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz requested approval of funding agreements for two bridge replacements within Fayette County. Unanimous approval was given for the funding agreements. One bridge is located on 190th Street over the Volga River, while the other is located north of Nature Road on Maple Road.
Fantz also presented information regarding how the Fayette County secondary Roads Department proceeds with instances of eminent domain necessary for road projects. The county’s goal is to avoid condemnation of property by fulfilling their requirement to compensate a landowner fair market value for the designated parcel of land.
In the majority of instances this has been successful. Over the past seven years, approximately 140 small parcels of land have been acquired for roads projects. Having staff qualified in land surveying has kept the cost of these acquisitions much lower than contracting the surveying out.
Later, the Supervisors signed a proclamation declaring January National Mentoring Month. Jen Stolka, mentor coordinator for North Fayette Valley Community Coalition (NFVCC), presented the proclamation to the board of supervisors which stated the goal of using this declaration to help raise awareness of the successful program available within the community.
Stolka presented highlights of the success of the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition mentoring program and insight into what mentors and mentees do together. A few of the activities included having supper together, fishing, crafting, quilting and obtaining a hunter’s safety permit. Seventeen youth are currently matched with a mentor while three remain on the waiting list.
Stolka briefly introduced a new program the group launched this month for school-based mentors. These mentors meet with students at school during the school day for various activities; this can be something such as having lunch with the student.
The Supervisors scheduled Monday, Feb. 13, for the public hearing on the proposed property tax levy for the 2023-24 Fiscal Year.