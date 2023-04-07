Approximately a dozen former Fayette County Secondary Road employees, North Fayette Valley School bus drivers and local residents attended Monday’s Fayette County Supervisor’s meeting to address road concerns.
Along with Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz, the group cohesively worked to hash out a plan to ensure safety and cost-effective strategy to maintain quality roads for the long term.
Of concern by those in attendance was the size of rock currently being utilized on Fayette County gravel roads, which are causing flat tires and damages to ball joints, tie rod ends and similar automotive parts.
The discussion of the expense of continuously repairing and maintaining vehicles and the potential for life-threatening accidents was a collective concern of the community members.
Where crushed rocks are obtained from, what size they are and their composition was an overriding topic of discussion. One unidentified member in attendance previously reached out to the state geologist to inquire about which type of rock is suitable for gravel roads; he then indicated some of the rock being laid was chert rock, which was used to make arrowheads by indigenous people, and thus would not be suitable for roads.
Crushing all rock to a smaller, ¾” size was echoed numerous times throughout the meeting. However, the cost challenges this brings to an already strained budget were also voiced.
While the county officials expressed great appreciation to the concerns and all welcomed the public’s input, Supervisor Bruce Lehmann emphasized work continues in an effort to devise a solution to the problem.
Those in attendance agreed “no one was pointing fingers at anyone” but that they were genuinely concerned about the safety of motorists.
It was reported gradation screens were reduced approximately three weeks ago to hopefully help combat flat tires. Additionally, attention to which rock quarry the gravel is obtained from and the right mix of size and composition is on the top of the list for the Secondary Roads Department moving forward.
Especially as weather changes and impacts the conditions of roads, it was noted collaboration for what is being done with the roads and the mapping out of a plan moving forward will continue in the coming weeks. Further discussion will take place during the next supervisor meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10.