Fayette County engineer Joel Fantz and the Fayette County supervisors discussed the new emergency radio/paging project Monday.
Supervisors Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann asked for financial figures of how much Fayette County has committed. Breaking down the four different contracts approved by supervisors last year, the figures show $3.3 million has been committed to this project, not including any contingency costs or funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
These contracts include those for the paging system, 911 center upgrades, the radio projects and technical details being handled by MCM Engineering. The project committee will continue to meet to discuss this project as they proceed to ensure the best system available for the needs of emergency personnel within Fayette County.
Fantz presented the supervisors with a notice for a bridge-posting resolution, required when any change is made to roadway signage such as adjustments to weight limits, stop signs or speed changes. Supervisors approved new bridge postings for the Sumner bridge, 240th Street bridge, and a bridge located along Eagle Road.
Also present to discuss current and future bridge work within Fayette County were assistant engineers Ben Daleske and Luke Bowdish. The engineers presented the condition of the 70 bridges in the county along with their strategy for improving them.
Fantz once again highlighted the gratitude he has for the skills of the county employees who have certifications in bridge inspections, thus allowing them to do more work in-house. He reported that not only is this a cost savings by not having to hire outside inspectors, but it allows the crew with the best knowledge of county roads to strategize improvement plans ensuring safety and to minimize possible disruptions for road users.
After what he described as a banner year in terms of work output, Paul Berland from Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) later provided the Supervisors with an update on the group’s accomplishments and projects slated for the coming year.
Berland explained the work the RC&D does throughout a seven-county region, which includes watershed protection, grant writing, small business development consultation, transportation and road projects, work with farmers markets and assisting with tourism. While most of their projects are built out to cover their costs, funding received from the county helps cover overhead costs such as utilities, property taxes and insurance expenses.
A few of the highlights shared by Berland were the recycling animations for which they won an award, created in collaboration with Fayette County Conservation, and a mobile cider press they acquired with the help of grant funding they received. The mobile cider press has been utilized over the last year, especially to make hard cider at Convergence CiderWorks and Pivo Brewery.
“The cider has been there, but making it local really helps producers,” Berland noted.
Due to a three-year grant, the operational use is currently free, but the team is working to figure out user costs for use and maintenance for long term stability of the project.
In addition, Berland noted a group of local farmers, who are utilizing relay cropping. By planting cereal grains along with soybeans, the two crops grow directly next to one another preventing excess weeds from having room to proliferate; this helps decrease the use of fertilizers and herbicides while improving soil health and water quality.
RC&D is working on developing secondary markets for making use of the cereal grains, with hopes of a future brewery utilizing locally processed grains.
The next Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.