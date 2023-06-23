Social media and QuickBooks are two of the most necessary tools of any small business owner.
Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) receives plenty of requests for professional assistance regarding how businesses can better utilize the platforms’ features, according to Mallory Hanson, director of Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism.
During Monday’s Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting, Hanson presented the supervisors with an update on the summer calendar underway for the travel-promoting group and was excited to share news of upcoming training programs being created to help local business owners build and expand their knowledge of these resources through workshops offered in coming months.
Activities taking place within the next few weeks include various promotional campaigns, most notably with the help of Travel Iowa, as a well-known social media influencer will embark upon a trek around northeast Iowa and document the experience. Also, the grand opening of the Motor Mill Inn is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, and will be held in conjunction with the Turkey River Recreational Corridor.
In addition, Hanson praised the fundraising efforts and planning taking place by the Elgin Historical Society and Tribes of the Turkey River. This group is working to create an interpretive center focused on local Indigenous groups. Private donations are currently being accepted to help with the remodeling of the Elgin Historical Society and Museum building.
Elsewhere, Supervisor Bruce Lehman and Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz will be meeting with city leaders in Wadena regarding a potential Rural Grant to help cover sidewalk repairs and ADA compliance updates for the city. Further discussion will be held this week as decisions are made regarding a timeframe for the potential $147,000 cost Wadena would repay over a seven-year period. Updates will be provided during subsequent supervisor meetings.
A load posting for Ivy Road was recommended by Fantz and unanimously approved by supervisors. The 20-ton gross load embargo will provide empty and lightload trucks with through access but will prevent expensive damage to roads from loaded trucks during posted times.
It was reported this embargo will be especially helpful for road quality during the spring’s wet and frost cycle when roadways are more susceptible to costly cracking and crumbling.
Fantz noted that as a joint jurisdiction with the DNR, since it is a road through a state park, either the county engineer or a Volga River Recreation Area park ranger may provide a temporary permit/exemption for hauling per request.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved the final payment to the county shop architect, Origin Design. The approved release of payment also marks the commencement of any warranties on the building.
• Approved salaries for planning and zoning, secondary roads, and custodial departments.