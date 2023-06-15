Summer road maintenance and repairs are at the height of the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department’s busy season.
While blading, mowing, spray patching and working roadway edges between pavement and gravel have been a major focus, department employees are also preparing to start projects on recently approved bridge updates.
With the 24th Annual Tractorcade motoring their way through Fayette County early this week, much of the beginning of any new construction or repairs will be held off until the event has been completed. Other updates provided by Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz during Monday’s Fayette County Supervisors’ meeting included a brief on the continuing move to the new county shop as progress continues.
In addition, Fantz provided high-level insight into the dust control measures the county takes to mitigate sporadic increases in gravel dust along rock quarry load-hauling routes; this pertains to certain roads and residents share in the cost of dust control measures. Notably, this year has seen an increased amount of dust due to dryer than normal conditions.
Supervisor Bruce Lehmann inquired as to the status of the rock crusher and what type of rock will be utilized post repair. By the end of Tractorcade, Fantz plans for the crusher to be repaired, moved to its new quarry location, and commence operation. Secondary Roads plans to be cognizant of rock screen sizes and rock hardness to ensure adequate coverage and size for summer traffic.
Juniper Road’s shoulder widening project will begin within the next few weeks. It was noted this timeframe will benefit farmers, who are continuing to spray fields, as it has been reported various farmers are respraying for aphids during this particular year.
As part of the supervisors’ committee updates, Lehmann reported Inspiring Lives has been working on maintenance of its facilities. Repainting bathrooms, roof repair, working towards a solution for elevator motor issues, and both a central boiler and an air handler repair are all on the docket for management to consider.
Additionally, Lehmann praised Northeast Iowa RC&D who has been working with communities across Iowa to help with signage along scenic byways. Attractions and community assets such as splash-pads are being advertised with help from the nonprofit organization. RC&D was recently recognized for their efforts as they received the Iowa & Minnesota Campus Compact Presidents’ Community Partner Award for being an outstanding community partner with the Iowa Flood Center.
Supervisor Janelle Bradley informed those in attendance the Turkey River Recreational Corridor will recycle any used laptops or empty ink cartridges and utilize funds for their programming.
Supervisor Jeff Bunn has been working with waste management to ensure adequate pickup of recycling materials. A meeting will be held next week which he will attend.
The supervisors plan to individually meet with Fantz to receive further updates on the radio/paging system prior to the Monday, June 19, regular board meeting.