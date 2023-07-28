Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported to the Fayette County Supervisors Monday that the regular maintenance of the Secondary Roads Department continues to progress alongside many construction projects coming to fruition each week.
Notably, Bethel Wind Energy is working to restore wind power via turbines in Hawkeye. The engineering firm in charge has completed their preconstruction survey which includes a video, photos and comprehensive plan to ensure any potential damages to county roads are accounted for.
The supervisors and Fantz have been pleased with the level of detail and plan put forth. Supervisor Janell Bradley indicated access to wind turbines will be made via access roads as opposed to corn fields, thus avoiding damage to fields. As preparations continue, Fantz mentioned the last half of August will likely be the crucial time frame for this project.
It was noted that a solar power company has reached out to the supervisors regarding a potential placement of solar panels at the County Farm property. Further discussion will be had as more information is gathered.
Elsewhere, supervisor Bruce Lehmann, along with Fantz, reported the City of Wadena has agreed to move forward with applying for a grant to update city infrastructure, helping put city sidewalks into ADA compliance, amidst other improvements.
A timeline for the application and approval was not immediately known, however, but Fantz will continue to provide updates as they become available.
In addition, discussion of tax abatement for nearly 50 properties in Oelwein took place between the supervisors, county assessor Vicki Halstead, county treasurer Kyle Jacobsen and county auditor Lori Moellers.
While discussing different legal necessities and financial repercussions of such abatements, the supervisors requested a more thorough look at each property to ensure any abatements would be following legal code. Halstead agreed to look more comprehensively at each property and report back to the supervisors before any agreement of abatement is completed.
Also, unanimous approval was given for the appointment of Lori Dummermuth to the Elgin Public Library Board of Trustees.
The supervisors will reconvene at 9 a.m. Monday, July 31, for their regularly scheduled meeting.