During the Feb. 6 Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz provided financial figures of costs incurred for road maintenance during this year’s winter storms.
Not including the last snowfall, current figures show $601,000 has been spent by the road department on costs associated with snow removal and improving traction on county roads by means of rock application.
Fantz explained 1⅛-inch crushed rock has been applied to gravel roads this winter, especially areas with hills and curves to help create better traction for drivers. However, supervisors Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann both pointed out that this rock poses its own challenges as it is prone to being plowed off during subsequent snowfalls and can be tough on car tires.
Fantz noted a good quality tire is one factor which can help prevent angular rocks from causing flats.
To help reduce the chances of flat tires, Lehmann inquired about the possibility of using a smaller rock crush for ice control, which logistically has posed a challenge to quarries during past winters.
Fantz explained how the completion of the new salt and sand shed may allow the road department to use the old shed to store a limited amount of ¾-inch rock to be used in the winters. Further discussion regarding road rock will take place as the season progresses.
Fantz provided an implementation plan update for the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant. Maps were provided showing plans for shoulder widening, rumble strips, and other low-cost strategies to help improve roadways.
In addition, the engineer touched on grant funding previously received for use of bio-based asphalt. Both grants will provide funds for improving county roadways in the near future. The numerous projects can be scheduled according to several affecting variables such as funding, labor and weather.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved dental insurance rates, which included an approximate 3% increase.
• Approved appointment of Don J. Butikofer Jr. to the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission.
• Approved the abatement of taxes for an abandoned mobile home located in Fayette.