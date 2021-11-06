Supervisors mull statewide radio system

Joining with the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communication System could help Fayette County boost its radio signals in the north by sharing existing infrastructure, the Fayette County Board of Supervisors and some 911 Board attendees heard Monday, Nov. 1.
Chris Maiers, state interoerability coordinator with the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System, described what the state system is, how many counties are on it, and what it provides.
“The statewide radio system is the product of a report that was sent to Gov. (Tom) Vilsack around 2006-2008,” Maiers said. “It stressed the need for a communication system that was modern and capable.”
The state gathered information, then proposals in 2014, then awarded a contract to a manufacturer to build the system. In 2020 construction was finished.
Motorola won the bid.
“We’re not a part of that group, that’s why we refer to them as the system builder,” Maiers said.
“The system is designed to connect agencies across the state however and whenever they need to be connected, and it’s designed to be entirely scalable,” Maiers said, listing user bases from dispatch and law enforcement to EMS to public works.
“In terms of counties integrating into the system, we’ve got around 30–40 that are adding infrastructure, tying their dispatch centers directly into it,” Maiers said. “Every single public safety answering point (‘PSAP’) in the state of Iowa has at least a basic connection for over-the-air access.” Unique agencies using the Iowa system number over 800.
“We’re about the 41st state to get a communications system like this,” Maiers said.
Iowa signed off on system acceptance in April and has over 26,000 radios. He said some statewide systems that are over 20 years old have 46,000 radios.
“We’re growing rapidly,” Maiers said.
Coverage, types of ongoing fees, radios and pagers needed were discussed soon after.
“For ISICS for mobile coverage,” Maiers said; “it looks like the only areas where the signals don’t meet the design specs, … they’re contained to primarily the river valleys.”
Maiers referenced data handed to him from Dan Bonjour with the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club.
Maiers said it showed “a radio test we did in March of 2019 where we went and took some portables out to see what coverage actually looked like.”
“Statewide, the specs was a minimum of 95% mobile. I think would be coverage testing that would get statewide, would be 97-98% of all the areas you could reasonably drive a car to.
“Portable coverage we don’t have a hard value on that, but the coverage test we did back in 2019 kind of tells, quite a good story on where the coverage exists,” Maiers said.
Peripheral coverage in the northwest part of Fayette County from Chickasaw County appeared likely.
The state network has an additional tower site each — in Chickasaw County, and an offer of a tower site in Gunder pending.
Specifically, ISCIS has offered Clayton County a contract for the Gunder site if it signs up, which Fayette County could then ask to share, according to Capt. Rick Pierce, interoperability bureau chief with DPS. If Clayton County declines, Fayette County would have direct option on the 285-foot tower just east of Elgin, a remnant of the prior state “law enforcement assistance” channel (LEA).
Fantz referenced a study from Bonjour and Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Roberts when pointing out weak coverage areas in the Fayette County system.
“The two weakest points in the system are in buildings in Oelwein and Fairbank area — where you’re a longer distance from either tower there — and inside of buildings in Elgin and Clermont.”
As many here know, Oelwein has alread upgraded its own system. It has a 30-year contract with RACOM on the SARA system, 911 Coordinator Brenda Vande Voorde said by phone.
Attendee Robert Johannesen, an ISICS member-user, replied as manager of the Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids State Radio, covering 51 counties, for the Department of Public Safety.
“The majority of the agencies — the local agencies, the county agencies — are on the SARA system,” Johannesen said.
COST AREAS
The ISICS reps showed reluctance to quote a specific cost on anything except for building a new tower, which they said could be anywhere from $750,000 up to $1 million new, as the county had heard before.
“We’re a no user-fee system,” Maiers said.
“It is built off the mindset of the previous network we had out there for law enforcement to use, called LEA. LEA was available for all law enforcement agencies for around 40 years until it was decommissioned and the state never charged a dime for accessing it ... if you had a radio available to access it and you’re a qualified person.”
The ongoing fees would be for maintenance. Maiers said the first decade is typically warranty/maintenance, then about year eight, the maintenance agreement is renegotiated, referencing “other states.”
RADIO NEEDS
Then there’s the cost of radios, pagers and so forth.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s office has some tri-band radios that can talk on the ISICS system, Fantz said, echoing a Maiers comment.
“I think virtually everybody else does not have UHF radios,” Fantz said.
“So any of the system upgrades we’re talking about require, like Dan (Bonjour) says, all radio replacements,” Fantz said.
“If you don’t have 700 and 800 Mhz radios in the county that are P25-based capable you will need (them),” Maiers said.
Maiers dispelled the notion they would have to purchase one brand of radios.
“We have radios today from approximately six different manufacturers on the system,” Maiers said.
The ISICS website says any radio that is “P25 Phase II TDMA, 700 MHz and offers AES256 encryption will be fully functional with the ISICS platform. A P25 Phase I radio will work but is not the preferred method of access.”
“With the manufacturer that built the statewide system, there is a state master agreement, and that master agreement is 50% off radios and 20% off accessories,” Maiers said.
“There’s other agreements you can purchase off as well, (NASBO) extensions for at least three other manufacturers — that NASBO extension discount by itself is at least 20%.
“How many radios (are) we talking about?” a man sitting in front of Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Roberts asked.
There are 450 responders in the county, Roberts said.
It was not clear from the meeting how many of those needs could be satisfied by, for instance a digital pager rather than a radio.
“Pagers tend to not be as sensitive as your normal radios are, so you want to make sure you’ve got that good coverage to facilitate those pagers,” Maiers said, referring a question as to specific decibel levels needed for paging coverage to a radio engineer.
SCALABILITY
“If you look at this system that’s being proposed, that we’ve been discussing quite a while — compared to ISICS,” Bonjour said; “you’ve got to build the entire infrastructure out of that system from the ground up. Whereas here we’re adding radios to an existing system.”
Supervisor Janell Bradley addressed Maiers.
“You’re here because we have been looking for something less than has been proposed to us,” Bradley said.
“We certainly appreciate all our volunteers,” she said; “but we also want … the best bang for our buck.”
Maiers illustrated his earlier point that the system can be scaled up or not.
“You can use the system as-is,” he said. Adams County did that, connecting dispatch consoles directly to ISICS system cores and is using a single site, Corning, and surrounding sites that were built around it to provide coverage for services.
“We’ve got some other agencies that are accessing everything over the air, they’re dispatching with it, and they’re just using the state assets as they are. And their startup cost was minimal,” he said. “Marion County’s an example of that.
“We have federal agencies that have just added radios to the system and they’re using it statewide.
“We also have those counties that have said, we’re going to start using it and figure out where our coverage gaps are and build in from there. A lot of different ways to do that.
“Carroll County,” Maiers said, based its design on adding tower sites “in whatever towns have schools that need coverage.”
“The county, in that case, picked up the tab,” Maiers responded to Bradley.