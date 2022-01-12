WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Road Improvement and Refunding Loan Agreement in an amount not to exceed $9.75 million at the regular Board meeting, Monday, Jan. 10.
This borrowing agreement will include repaying the $5 million borrowed for the 26 miles of new pavement in 2020 and new funding for work through 2026.
Plans include 29 miles of new pavement this year and according to Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz, who added that 37 miles are “still in trouble.”
Fantz said 2022 paving will include W-14 from Highway 3, north to Highway 93, and V62 (Y Avenue) from Highway 281(10th Street) north to 140th Street, and Nature Road west from Highway 150 to W14.
The sale of the bonds is set for Jan. 31. Piper Sandler of Des Moines will handle the bond financing agreement.