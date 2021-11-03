WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved moving a paving project up a year at its regular board meeting, Monday, Nov. 1.
The paving of Nature Road (B44) from Highway 150 to Highway W14 is now set for fiscal year 2022, rather than fiscal year 2023.
County Engineer Joel Fantz said there are funds available in the current budget for this project.
The supervisors also met with a representative of the Interoperability Communications Bureau with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to gather information on the State ISICS communication system.
The supervisors were looking at this system as a possible alternate option to the RACOM proposal for the new E-911 system, which will cost an estimated $7.6 million.
No formal action was taken.
The supervisors approved an amended 28E agreement with County Electronic Services System, which governs the county land record information system, or “Iowa Land Records.”
This change will allow for ESS to manage the system rather than the Iowa County Recorders Association, who administered it in the past.
The final reading for the ordinance regulating solar energy systems on property in unincorporated areas was approved and the ordinance adopted.