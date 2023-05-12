Heartland Insurance representative Judi Hamaker, along with members of Holmes Murphy, presented information to the Fayette County Supervisors during their regularly scheduled board meeting Monday.
Recently, an outside adjuster was contracted by Heartland Insurance to obtain correct valuations of county-owned properties. It was explained this was done to ensure if “you lose a building, you have what you need for replacement.” The valuation of county buildings was brought to their current value for potential replacement should a loss occur.
The team further noted the risk pool is comprised of 10 different counties, all with common insurance risks, which collectively pay into an insurance plan. By combining together, the counties are better able to balance the ebbs and flows of the insurance market, and are financially protected more effectively as incidents occur within participating counties at differing times.
Information regarding workers compensation and building coverage was discussed.
Following an expressed setback from the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department regarding a recent workplace injury claim, Heartland Insurance offered assistance on expediting worker’s compensation claims. It was noted, claims are handled on a case-by-case basis and some claims take more time than others despite best efforts.
Loss control specialists have assisted Fayette County employees in safety training to help prevent accidents and proactively spot any safety concerns within the workplace. Ultimately, these extra steps help prevent losses via insurance claims by ensuring workers’ safety before accidents or incidents occur.
Harassment training and employment practice seminars were also discussed and dates for future events were provided.
The supervisors have until Wednesday, May 31, to decide whether any changes to county coverage are requested.
Later, the supervisors reviewed and discussed options for a new lawn mower for the courthouse. While all agreed it is a needed purchase, they will continue to explore possibilities of procuring a package deal with various implements, as well as the option to trade in or sell the existing mower. This topic will be revisited upon further discovery of information.
Fayette County resident Jesse Maire requested five minutes of the board’s time to address ongoing road concerns. During his approved speaking allotment, Maire expressed concern with the large rocks continuing to be applied to gravel roads, displaying a particularly hazardous rock for reference.
After explaining that there continues to be a safety hazard from the state of the gravel roads, Supervisor Janell Bradley suggested customized plans be created for individual roads to ensure adequate size rock is applied for the given use and traffic considerations of county roads.
Further discussion is planned, and it was decided the supervisors will continue to work with Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz and his team of employees to ensure safety concerns are addressed.
In other business, the supervisors scheduled a first reading of a proposed General Assistance Program Ordinance for 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 22.
The next regularly scheduled Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15.