Mallory Hanson, director of Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism, on Monday offered the Fayette County Supervisors an in-depth report of the activities the agency has embarked upon over the past few months.
Hanson provided details of other marketing activities underway and steps she and fellow employees are taking to promote tourism within Fayette County.
She explained while getting people to visit the county is essential, getting those visitors to want to stay, return or perhaps move here is a much larger part of their mission.
North Fayette Valley High School students recently assisted the department by contributing blog posts to highlight businesses and activities within the county. Student work was displayed on Facebook and will aid in marketing for, and raising awareness of, unique destinations within Fayette County.
A target marketing strategy for Hanson has been partnering with social media influencers with an established online presence, and companies, which can generate awareness of the county.
The ability to choose certain well-known social media influencers to visit Fayette County and have them virtually document their experiences will be a huge asset for the local tourism industry. Whether it be a family, a couple or a single person, there are opportunities for all to be entertained and well dined throughout Fayette County.
Hanson is working diligently to promote all of this via many mediums and is tracking metrics to ensure effectiveness.
Later, Fayette County Recorder Kristie Reierson presented the supervisors with a proposal to digitize records. Utilizing US Imaging, based in Saginaw, Michigan, Reierson provided the supervisors with a quote obtained in 2022 for services to scan hardcopies of documents into an electronic format.
Challenges within the current system include the ability to copy multi-page documents from a bound book, physical constraints of navigating ladders to retrieve heavy books and time to search for documents.
Supervisor Janelle Bradley reminded Reierson that budgets have already been set for the next fiscal year and suggested the recorder’s office roll out this update in phases to adhere to budgetary constraints.
Reierson indicated there is $30,000 set aside currently for records management and will work to break the project into phases, as suggested.
In other business:
• County Auditor Lori Moellers informed the supervisors the State of Iowa is “cleaning up voter registration” and has been working to remove inactive voters while also informing voters of their active vs. inactive status. Per Iowa law, passed in 2021, the Iowa Secretary of State must move voters to an inactive voter status if they refrained from voting in the most recent general election.
• MetLife Vision Insurance rates were unanimously approved by the supervisors with no further discussion.