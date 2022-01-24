WEST UNION — No sale, at least not on Monday.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors decided to take no action during its regular weekly meeting regarding the proposed sale of some county farm property located between West Union and Fayette to the private non-profit headquartered there.
Three neighboring landowners spoke up at a public hearing during the meeting to oppose the sale.
“As soon as you let it go you lose control over what happens there,” said Erich Gamm.
The proposal was to sell the property at 18569 Lane Road, commonly known as Prairie View, for $110,000 for Prairie View Management, Inc. doing business as Inspiring Lives. The land includes a main building and a wastewater treatment lagoon. Surrounding acreage owned by the county was not part of the sale proposal.
Inspiring Lives, which provides mental health services across a multi-county region, is currently headquartered there and pays the county $1 annually, but handles maintenance and update costs on its own.
Because of state law changes, the facility has downsized from being able to house 90 clients to 16.
Following nearly 20 minutes of public comment that mostly opposed selling the property, Supervisor Marty Stanbrough said he also was against the sale.
“I just don’t like the idea of selling it right out of the middle of our property,” he said.
Gamm urged the supervisors to instead consider a lease arrangement that would cover all the expenses the county would face, such as paying property taxes it’s currently not required to pay, and require the tenants to pay for maintenance and improvements on their own.
Gamm had also had asked the supervisors to explain why they would sell the property and why they had kept the possible sale so quiet.
The possible sale was “not necessarily quiet, said Supervisor Janell Bradley. A legal was published in the paper announcing the public hearing and it has been the topic of discussion at previous board meetings.
The role of the property has changed a lot over the years, Bradley said while answering a question about why the county is considering selling it.
“It used to be a place for county indigents and it has not been for the last several years,” she said. “The last people who were there who had lived there for decades basically went to nursing homes or other facilities.”
The building is now used for “sub-acute” care by Inspiring Lives and the people “housed there ... typically they didn’t originate from Fayette County,” she said.
The Board of Supervisors thought the county should not be paying for a building serving non-county residents, she said, and the lagoon put in place about eight years ago for waste management is now “obsolete” because the building’s lower resident capacity, is a liability to the county and costs the county to maintain.
Setting up a new lease arrangement with Inspiring Lives was not a preferred option.
“If we charged rent, we would have to pay taxes,” she said.
Supervisor Jeanine Tellin later said “I honestly don’t see us wanting to be responsible for the building anymore.”
After the hearing, Stanbrough voiced support for a new lease arrangement.
Rod Marlatt, the director of Fayette County Conservation, said the county could have control over how the property is used in the future despite selling it by adding requirements in the deed.
Another landowner, Roger Gamm, who spoke at the hearing said: “I hope you can come up with a good rental agreement for these folks so that they can stay. But I think in the long term, the long run — and that is what you folks ought to be looking at — is who’s the next person moving in to the buildings, not just the ones that are here now. As fine as they might be, it’s the next ones you guys should be thinking about at this time. By direct leasing or renting the buildings and you still have that control ... You should be looking out 50 to 100 years from now. Not now. Now changes quickly.”
Landowners also questioned whether the county was selling the property for too small a price and whether a committee should be formed to work on the issue.
Inspiring Lives CEO Laura Payton talked about the non-profit’s history at the site and future intentions.
“I appreciate everyone’s concerns and suggestions,” she said. “I can understand where selling a property within a property is concerning.”
The organization had been at the site for “several years providing these services well before it even became Prairie View” and their plans for the future will benefit Fayette County and the larger CSS region it serves.
“So obviously our intent is not to go away anytime soon,” she said.
The organization has also invested much in the property, including bringing the building up to code, installing a sprinkler system, maintaining the boiler and more.
“We’ve been given a generous rent — yearly we pay $1 — but I think also we’ve paid that back in we supply basically all property upgrades all building upgrades.”
They try to make the facility homey and welcoming to clients and employees, she said.