Dr. Anthony Leo’s membership on the Fayette County Board of Health is in question. The county supervisors could vote on removing him at their regular meeting on Monday.
The Board of Supervisors plans to consider removing the Oelwein surgeon from the Board of Health at 10 a.m. A closed session is possible, according to the agenda distributed Friday.
Leo, who has also been the county’s medical examiner since 2010, has been on the Board of Health since 1992. He was reappointed to the volunteer position on the board in January and serves alongside Board of Supervisors Chair Jeanine Tellin. Last summer, they were at odds over support of the Fayette County Fair’s COVID-19 mitigation plan, with Leo opposing a motion from Tellin in support of it.
Most recently, Leo opposed a proposed $200 cap on what Fayette County would pay to transport dead bodies. He attended the supervisors meeting with funeral director Paul Schmitz to argue against the proposal.
At their July 19 meeting, the supervisors voted 3-0 to hire attorney Carlton Salmons of West Des Moines for legal counsel on a Board of Health issue. Supervisors declined to elaborate on the issue.
“We can’t say,” said Tellin.
Leo began his medical practice in Oelwein in 1988. He is a member of the Iowa Association of County Medical Examiners Board.