As fiscal year 2022 comes to a close, Fayette County Supervisors Janelle Bradley, Jeff Bunn and Bruce Lehmann are working closely with other Fayette County department directors to ensure expenditures are in line with allotted budgets, and they continue to receive positive updates on the forward momentum for current works in progress.
During their regularly scheduled board meeting Monday, June 5, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz provided projected bills to be paid by their next processing day on June 14; nearly $2 million will be finalized to be sent out by that date.
Fantz noted $1.2 million is slated to pay for Ivy Road improvements, while another $300,000 had been allocated for two county plow trucks. Part of the payment for these trucks will be paid this fiscal year and part next when the buildout of the trucks is complete.
Fantz also noted that the finishing steps of moving to the new county shop are in progress and items such as the wash bay, fuel, and security contracts were broken out and payments will be made for these line items.
Additionally, Fantz indicated Ivy Road funds are 1/2 funded by bonds, and 1/2 from a DOT reimbursement which will be coming back to the county. Lehmann inquired as to the timeline for DOT reimbursements, but there is no known specific timeframe for receiving funds, according to Fantz.
Further, the Maple Road and 190th Street bridge projects were both approved for contracts. It was reported the price of structural concrete has increased substantially as of late and is reflected in the bids for repair, but, in lieu of this and with public safety in mind, Resolution 528 and Resolution 529 passed unanimously to approve bids for these bridge improvements.
A public hearing for the proposed General Assistance Program ordinance was attended by no members of the public. The second reading was passed and the third reading was waived, and, ultimately, the resolution was approved for the program, including dollar amounts allowed and allocated for services. This information is available upon request from the Fayette County Auditor’s office.
In other business:
• It was reported the county rock crusher repairs are still in progress.
• Lehmann praised the mowing work along county roads, noting it has helped with visibility of deer which would otherwise be hiding amidst the tall grasses.
• Rustic Chic received approval of its liquor license.
• Bradley reported recently attended an Opioid Settlement Planning Summit. She presented information obtained during this event and will continue to work with Fayette County Public Health and other county departments to help discern the best use of a current budget of $88,000.
The Fayette County Supervisors will next meet at 9 a.m. Monday, June 12